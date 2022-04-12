Ukraine investigation claims poison was spilled in Mariupol

Ukrainian officials are investigating claims that a toxin was spilled at the besieging Mariupol, as Western officials warned that any use of chemical weapons by Russia would be a serious extension of an already devastating war.
Failed in his apparent ambition to dominate the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, Russian President Vladimir Putin is now building up troops for a new offensive in the eastern Donbass region, insisting that his campaign will continue as long as it does in its own right. does not achieve the goals.
He said Russia had no choice but to launch a “special military operation”, adding that it was mainly to protect civilians in the Russian-speaking Donbass.
As the Ukrainian military prepares for a new attack, Deputy Defense Minister Hannah Mallier said it was possible phosphor…
