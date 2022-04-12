Ukraine investigation claims poison was spilled in Mariupol

Ukrainian officials are investigating claims that a toxin was spilled at the besieging Mariupol, as Western officials warned that any use of chemical weapons by Russia would be a serious extension of an already devastating war.

Failed in his apparent ambition to dominate the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, Russian President Vladimir Putin is now building up troops for a new offensive in the eastern Donbass region, insisting that his campaign will continue as long as it does in its own right. does not achieve the goals.