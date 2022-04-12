Ukraine investigation claims poisonous substance dropped in Mariupoli

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine is investigating a claim that a toxin was spilled over the besieging Mariupol, as Western officials warned Tuesday that any use of chemical weapons by Russia could be a serious extension of an already devastating war. Will happen.

Failed in his apparent ambition to capture the Ukrainian capital, Russian President Vladimir Putin is now building up troops for a new offensive in the eastern Donbass region, and insisted on Tuesday that his campaign would continue as long as it did. does not achieve its goals. He said Russia had “no other option” but to launch a “special military operation”, adding that it was mainly to protect civilians in the Russian-speaking Donbass.

As the Ukrainian military prepares for a new attack, Deputy Defense Minister Hannah Mallier said it was…