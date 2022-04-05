Ukraine is accusing Russia of war crimes. Here’s What We Know About the Mass Grave in a Bucca Churchyard

Shocking images show mass graves and dead civilians lying on the streets in the city of Bucha after Ukrainians liberated them from Russian forces.

Warning: This article contains images and descriptions that may be disturbing to readers.

Officials say the civilian casualties are evidence that the Russian military committed war crimes during the invasion of Ukraine.

Images and reporting coming out of Buka have prompted US President Joe Biden to call for Russian presidency Vladimir Putin To face trial, and Defense Minister Peter Dutton has said Australia will support any war crimes investigation against the Russian leader.

but Moscow strongly denies It has killed civilians during the ongoing conflict.

So, what can we be sure of? Let’s see what we know.

