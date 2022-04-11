Ukraine is angry with France and Germany: “If we were members of NATO, this war would not have happened”

He suggests that now this country is paying a heavy price for this mistake. “If we were members of NATO, this war would not have happened,” he told US news channel NBC.

Kuleba also alleged that Germany, having abandoned Ukraine, continues to think in terms of defensive and offensive weapons when it comes to military equipment. “If we had not wasted a lot of time on the question of defense or offense and on what Ukraine does or does not need, we would have been in a different, much stronger position,” the diplomat said.

He further assured that his country offered a “fair deal” to NATO and the West. Kuleba said, “You provide us with everything we need. And we fight so that you don’t have to enter the fray when Russian President Vladimir Putin called for testing Article Five of the North Atlantic Treaty and one of the NATO countries.” decided to attack.

The…