Ukraine: Julian Lennon performs father’s ‘Imagine’ to support fundraising

Julian Lennon performed a cover of his father’s famous song “Imagine” for the first time this week in support of fundraising efforts for Ukraine.

There was a video of Julian performing the song. Posted on my YouTube channel on Friday. In the video, he sings in a room surrounded by candles while another musician plays guitar next to him.

Julian is the son of the late musician John Lennon, who originally rose to fame as a member of the Beatles. His song “Imagine” came out in 1971.

Although Julian followed in his father’s footsteps to become a musician, this is the first time he has covered his father’s most famous song as a solo artist.

