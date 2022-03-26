Ukraine live news: Biden holds talks with top Kyiv officials | Russia-Ukraine war News

Skip to content
- Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian ministers in Warsaw in the first face-to-face conversation between the US president and top Kyiv officials since the start of Russia’s invasion.
- Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky called on energy-producing countries to increase production to prevent Russia from using its oil and gas money to “blackmail” other countries.
- Ukraine says it has reached an agreement on the establishment of 10 humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians.
- Russia says it is now focused on fully capturing the Donbass as part of a clear change in strategy.
- Ukraine says 7,331 people were evacuated from cities on Friday.
- The UN nuclear watchdog claims staff members of Chernobyl’s radioactive waste facilities have not been turned around in four days.
- President Vladimir Putin accused the West of…
