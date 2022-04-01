Ukraine live news: Zelensky warns of Donbas attacks | Russo-Ukraine War News

Ukraine live news: Zelensky warns of Donbas attacks | Russo-Ukraine War News

  • The US says Russian President Vladimir Putin’s demand that foreign buyers pay for Russian gas in rubles is a sign of “desperation”.
  • Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine will resume online on Friday.
  • Washington has announced plans to release “unprecedented” amounts of oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
  • Italy and Germany say they agree on the importance of sanctions against Russia.
  • Ukraine says there are “no outsiders anymore” at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.
[Al Jazeera]

Here are all the latest updates:

New recruits to join the Russian Armed Forces

April 1 marks the spring draft in the Russian army.

According to a presidential order, this time around 134,500 soldiers have been called.

It is not clear what role to play …


Read Full News