Ukraine live news: Zelensky warns of Donbas attacks | Russo-Ukraine War News

- The US says Russian President Vladimir Putin’s demand that foreign buyers pay for Russian gas in rubles is a sign of “desperation”.
- Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine will resume online on Friday.
- Washington has announced plans to release “unprecedented” amounts of oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
- Italy and Germany say they agree on the importance of sanctions against Russia.
- Ukraine says there are “no outsiders anymore” at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.
Here are all the latest updates:
New recruits to join the Russian Armed Forces
April 1 marks the spring draft in the Russian army.
According to a presidential order, this time around 134,500 soldiers have been called.
It is not clear what role to play …
