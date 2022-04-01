Ukraine live news: Zelensky warns of Donbas attacks | Russo-Ukraine War News

The US says Russian President Vladimir Putin’s demand that foreign buyers pay for Russian gas in rubles is a sign of “desperation”.

Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine will resume online on Friday.

Washington has announced plans to release “unprecedented” amounts of oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

Italy and Germany say they agree on the importance of sanctions against Russia.

Ukraine says there are “no outsiders anymore” at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

Here are all the latest updates:

21 minutes ago (02:37 GMT)

New recruits to join the Russian Armed Forces

April 1 marks the spring draft in the Russian army.

According to a presidential order, this time around 134,500 soldiers have been called.

It is not clear what role to play …