Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia: what are the relations with the European Union?

Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine are the three republics that arose from the breakup of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics in 1990–1991. (USSR).
The rise of Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine is part of the dynamics of the sovereignty claims of Soviet republics run by Russia. It declared its sovereignty in June 1990An approach followed by all other republics.
- On December 8, 1991, in Minsk, Russia, Belarus and Ukraine – the three Slavic republics – signed the so-called Belovaz Agreement, confirming their exit from the USSR. This document was the first legal act of dissolution of the federal state. He then announced the creation of an independent Commonwealth of Nations (CIS) for all republics.
- On December 26, 1991, a Soviet institution, the Council of Republics, the upper house of the Supreme Soviet of the Union, voted to dissolve…
