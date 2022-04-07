Ukraine presents ‘unacceptable’ peace deal, says Russia – National

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that Ukraine had presented Moscow with a draft peace deal that contained “unacceptable” elements with the previous agreement, comments that Kyiv dismissed as “pure propaganda”. .

The Kremlin has said talks with Ukraine are not progressing as fast as it would like, and has accused the West of trying to derail the talks by accusing Russian troops of war crimes in Ukraine. Moscow has denied.

Lavrov said on Thursday that Ukraine presented a draft agreement on Wednesday that deviated from proposals from negotiators on both sides.

Ukraine’s new draft