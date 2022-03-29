Ukraine pushes back Russian forces near Kyiv as peace talks resume

As peace talks began in Istanbul on Tuesday, Ukraine’s military pushed back Russian forces northwest of Kyiv and Mariupol remained under Ukrainian control despite Russian bombardment, according to a report including UK Intelligence Update.

state of play: Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba said talks would focus on addressing the humanitarian crisis and the ultimate goal would be to “reach an agreement on a ceasefire” as the war enters its 34th day. Reuters report,

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan opened the talks by calling on “both sides to stop this tragedy”. BBC notes.

During this, Ukrainian officials said on Monday they would capture the city of Irpin in the Kyiv region and areas in the country’s north. TrostianetsAbout 20 miles away…