Ukraine-Russia update: Convoy of buses trying to reach civilians stranded in Mariupol, says Ukraine

Ukrainian military force with men of ’52 nationalities’

(ABC News: Isabella Higgins)

ABC’s Europe correspondent Isabella Higgins meets with a spokesperson for Ukraine’s International Army, Damien Magro Corporal in Lviv.

His unit is filled with foreign fighters from around the world who want to help Ukraine’s military.

Corporal Magro stated that legionnaires are soldiers, not mercenaries, who receive the same pay and conditions as their Ukrainian counterparts, and should be treated as prisoners of war if captured.

“I know we have some Australian recruits, I am not able to comment on the numbers … Australia is not among the most represented nationalities, but we have some,” he said.

New soldiers must also learn to speak the language of war, with Dozens…