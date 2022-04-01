Ukraine-Russia update: Mariupol cut off, Russia claims Ukraine launches cross-border attack, Moscow troops leave Chernobyl

Russian youth scared to be sent for ‘special operation’ in annual recruitment tours

(Russian Ministry of Defense Press Service)

today issue annual spring recruitment In Russia, whose goal is to score over 100,000 men For a one-year tour of military duty.

As the Associated Press reports, with Moscow’s military stuck in Ukraine, many young Russians of draft age are concerned about the prospect of being sent to war.

All Russian men aged 18-27 Must serve one year in the military, but a large portion avoid the draft for health reasons or the deferment granted to university students.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu pledged this week that New recruits will not be sent to the front line or “hot spots.”

“I don’t trust them when they say they won’t send soldiers into battle….