Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates: Ukrainian military cautiously creeps back into reclaimed territory as Russia restores troops

Hundreds of people evacuated from Mariupoli

let’s go back Mariupolwhere an estimated 100,000 people live and face acute shortages of water, food, fuel and medicine.

The port city is one of the areas most affected by the war and much attention has been paid to helping the local people trapped there to escape the violence.

In your Saturday update, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuki said 765 residents managed to make it out of Mariupol in private vehicles yesterday.

she said the group has reached zapsoriziaA town at a distance of 226 kilometers to the North West.

We’ve heard a lot about Red Cross teams trying to enter the city.

The Red Cross said it could not conduct an evacuation mission on Friday because it did not have assurance that the route was safe.

Mariupol officials…