Ukraine-Russia war update: EU promises to expedite Ukraine’s process for membership

Missile fired at Ukraine’s railway station had the words ‘for children’ in Russian

Photos from the station in Kramatorsk showed the dead on the ground covered with coal tar and the remains of rockets with the words “for children” painted in Russian.

At least 50 people were killed in this attack.

About 4,000 civilians were in and around the station at the time of the strike, heeding calls to leave the area before fighting intensified in the Donbass region,…