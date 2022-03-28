Ukraine-Russian war: Vladimir Putin Russia aim to divide Ukraine – intelligence chief

27 March 2022

One refugee wait in a car as armoured personnel carrier of pro-Russian troops dey drive out of one checkpoint inside di city of Mariupol

Ukraine military intelligence chief don warn say Russia dey try to apply wetin im call di “Korean scenario” to Ukraine.

Dis na as e be say Moscow fail to take di capital and remove a legit goment, e tok.

Kyrylo Budanov say Vladimir Putin important focus na di east and di south of Ukraine, after im offensive dey largely delayed.

If di Russian leader fit connect dat territory, Budanov say Putin go then try to impose a demarcation line.

Dat be wetin go separate dat area from di rest of Ukraine – just like afta di Korean war.