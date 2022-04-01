Ukraine says all Russian forces have abandoned the Chernobyl power plant. Russo-Ukraine War News

Officials in Kyiv said all Russian troops occupying the Chernobyl nuclear power station have now left the site, as heavy fighting continues on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital and other fronts.

“There are no outsiders in the Chernobyl nuclear power plant area anymore,” Ukraine’s state agency for the Chernobyl exclusion zone, Energoatum, said on Facebook.

The United Nations nuclear watchdog, the IAEA, also confirmed that it had been informed by Ukraine that the Russian military had handed over control of the power plant and “transferred the convoy of troops”.

There was no immediate comment from Russian officials.

Although Russian forces seized control of Chernobyl shortly after the February 24 invasion of Moscow, Ukrainian workers at the plant continued to securely monitor …