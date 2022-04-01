Ukraine strikes back: “helicopters destroyed oil depot in the Russian city of Belgorod”

Ukrainian military has destroyed an oil storage site in the Russian city of Belgorod with a rocket attack, according to a regional governor. Reuters News Agency has given this information.

On Friday morning, images emerged of rocket attacks in the Russian city of Belgorod, less than 40 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. The attack was reportedly carried out by two Ukrainian attack helicopters.

Eight fuel tanks at an oil depot caught fire, according to Russian state broadcaster RIA Novosti. Nearby houses are said to have been evacuated and no casualties have been reported…