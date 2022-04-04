Ukraine: Trudeau condemns Russian attack on Bukas

Warning: This story contains disturbing details

Canadian leaders are condemning the killings of civilians in Ukraine as Russia’s retreat to the southeast has revealed Ukrainian cities dotted with bodies.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted on sunday That Canadians “strongly condemn the killing of civilians in Ukraine, are committed to holding the Russian regime accountable, and will continue to do whatever we can to support the people of Ukraine.”

“Those responsible for these horrific and horrific attacks will be brought to justice,” he wrote.

added his tweet for an earlier tweet Foreign Minister Melanie Jolie.

“The news of the senseless killing of innocent civilians in Ukraine, including Bucha, is shocking,” he wrote.

“Canada…