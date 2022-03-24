Ukraine war: NATO to boost Kyiv’s chemical and nuclear defences amid risk a Russian attack could drag alliance into the conflict | World News

The NATO chief has promised to send more weapons to Ukraine to bolster the coalition’s response to the Russian offensive – as he said he would defend every inch of his territory with more troops on the ground and in the air. was ready for

Jens Stoltenberg said the 30-nation military alliance has also agreed to send Ukrainians equipment that can help defend themselves against potential Russian cyber, biological, chemical and nuclear attacks.

“There is also a risk that this (chemical weapons attack) will have a direct impact on people living in NATO countries,” he said.

