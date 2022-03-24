Ukraine war: Russia ‘can never win a nuclear war’, NATO chief warns, as Klitschko says Ukrainian troops are regaining territory | World News

The head of NATO has said that Russia must understand that it can “never win a nuclear war”.

In response to a question from Sky News correspondent Mark Stone, Jens Stoltenberg also said Moscow should stop its “dangerous, irresponsible nuclear rhetoric”.

Days after the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, President Vladimir Putin said he was deploying his nuclear deterrent forces on high alert,

Mr Stoltenberg was speaking yesterday ahead of the extraordinary NATO summit.

US President Joe Biden has arrived in Brussels, where he is expected to announce new sanctions against Russia.

It appears that NATO leaders will agree to the deployment of four new battle groups in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia on the eastern side of the alliance.

“I hope that the leaders will agree to strengthen NATO …