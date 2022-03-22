Ukraine War Vs Hollywood Boycott; Russian Cinemas To Show Bollywood Blockbusters, South Korean Films | Prabhas’s Radhe Shyam being shown in Russia, apart from Bollywood, focus on Asian and Korean cinema

ENTERTAINMENT

Ukraine War Vs Hollywood Boycott; Russian Cinemas To Show Bollywood Blockbusters, South Korean Films

Due to the Ukraine war, many Hollywood studios have stopped the release of their films in Russia. Russia has decided to show Bollywood blockbuster movies here as a cut of this decision of Hollywood. According to Russia’s Vedomosti newspaper, Russia Cinema Network will now show Bollywood, Asian, Latin and Korean films.

Inflation increased in Russia, but not the price of tickets
According to cinema chain executives, watching movies is one of the most popular activities among Russians. Foreign cinema accounts for 75% of Russia’s box office collections. Cinema expert Alexey Vasyasin says that due to the war, people are showing interest in watching movies at home, due to which the prices of projector lamps and other things have increased by up to 80% here. However, despite this, efforts are being made to keep the tickets cheap.

Russia’s five big cinema networks say that even after the tax hike, there will be no increase in movie tickets. Apart from this, the prices of food items available in cinema halls will not be increased. Three Russian cinema chains had also recently screened Bollywood star Prabhas’s film Radhe Shyam, whose shows were housefull.

Even in the midst of war, Russians are reaching cinema halls to watch movies.

Disney and film festivals boycott Russia
Big cinema houses from Hollywood to Disney and Netflix have stopped screening of their films in Russia. Apart from this, Warner Bros. had also refused to release their film ‘The Batman’ in Russia. At the same time, Cannes and Emmy Awards have also boycotted Russia.

Russia’s Bollywood Connection
Russia has a long association with Bollywood. India’s good relationship with the Soviet Union has been due to Hindi films. There was a time when films were made and released simultaneously in both the countries. According to media reports, more fans of Raj Kapoor are in Russia than they are in India. Along with this, Bollywood films have been shot in Russia. Some scenes of the recently released film RRR have also been shot there.

