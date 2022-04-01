Ukraine's agency says Russian troops have withdrawn from Chernobyl

Ukraine’s agency says Russian troops have withdrawn from Chernobyl

Ukraine’s state-owned nuclear power firm, Energoatom, said Statement On Telegram that all technical equipment and radiation monitoring systems at the plant were “working normally” on Friday.

Reported Areas

Russian army presence

region ukrainian

forces have withdrawn

Paliysky State

radio-ecology

reserve

containment zones till March 31

Source: Institute for the Study of War and Report of the Staff.

Reported Areas

Russian army presence

region ukrainian

forces have withdrawn

Source: Institute for the Study of War March 31 Control Data


Read Full News