Ukraine’s president demands military aid from West, asks if they’re intimidated by Moscow – National

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday called on Western countries to provide a fraction of military hardware in their stock piles and asked if they fear Moscow.

Several countries have promised to send anti-armor and anti-aircraft missiles as well as small arms, but Zelensky said Kyiv needs tank, plane and anti-ship systems.

“That’s what our partners have, that’s just gathering dust there. All this is not only for the independence of Ukraine, but also for the freedom of Europe,” he said in a late night video address.

Ukraine needed only 1% of NATO aircraft and 1% of its tanks and would not ask for more, he…