Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky calls on UN to act immediately against Russian war crimes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged the United Nations to take action and reform its system, which assures that Russia, a permanent member of the Security Council, has a veto, saying the international body works effectively with it. Everything must be done to make sure.

Warning: This article contains graphic material that may be disturbing to some readers.

In an emotional address to the UN Security Council on Tuesday via video, Mr Zelensky detailed the grim scenes of Ukraine’s Bucha city, saying that…


