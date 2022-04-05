Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to address the UN Security Council about Russia’s ‘war crimes’

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to speak to UN Security Council diplomats who are outraged that Russian military intentionally killed civilians.

key points: The search for civic bodies in Bucha is expected to be “front and center” of the Security Council session

The search for civic bodies in Bucha is expected to be “front and center” of the Security Council session Russia denies allegations that its troops have killed civilians

Russia denies allegations that its troops have killed civilians Demand for strict sanctions against Russia

Many of them were shot in yards, streets and houses and their bodies were left in the open.

The corpses were unearthed by the withdrawal of Russian troops from cities around Ukraine’s capital, which led to calls for stricter sanctions against the Kremlin, particularly cutting fuel imports from Russia.

Germany and France reacted by expelling dozens of Russian diplomats, suggesting they were spies. we…