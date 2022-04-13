Ukraine’s secret service claims to have arrested Putin’s close aide

President Volodymyr Zelensky had previously posted a photo of a tired and handcuffed Medvedchuk, who claims Putin is his daughter’s godfather.

In February, Kyiv said that Medvedchuk, the leader of the opposition Forum – For Life party, had escaped house arrest. Last year authorities brought treason charges against Medvedchuk, who denies any wrongdoing.

The security services said in an online post, “You can be a pro-Russian politician and work for an invading state for years. You can hide from justice recently. You also wear Ukrainian military uniform to disguise yourself.” can.”

“But will it help you escape justice? Absolutely not! Iron is waiting for you and so are the traitors of Ukraine like you.”

The post quoted the head of the Secret Service, Ivan Bakanov, who…