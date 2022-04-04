Ukraine’s Zelensky appears in video taped at Gramiso

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise appearance at the Grammys on Sunday, urging support for his country in a pre-taped video and urging the industry’s top artists to “fill the silence with your music” .

Mr. Zelensky delivered his message before a performance by John Legend, which was attended by Ukrainian singer Mika Newton and poet Lyuba Yakimchuk.

Mr. Zelensky said: “What’s the opposite of music? The silence of ruined cities and the slain. Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos. They sing for the wounded in hospitals – even for those who don’t.” Can’t hear them. But the music will break anyway.”

He continued: “We defend our freedom to live, to love, to have a voice.

“On our land, we are fighting Russia, which brings with it terrible silence …