Ukraine’s Zelenskyy makes surprise video appearance at Qatar’s Doha Forum – National

Ukraine’s president presented a surprising video at Qatar’s Doha Forum on Saturday, calling on the energy-rich nation and others to boost its production to counter the loss of Russian energy supplies.

Volodymyr Zelensky calls on the United Nations and world powers to come to his aid, as he has a series of other addresses given around the world since the start of the war. 24. He compared the destruction of the port city of Mariupol to that of Russia. Syrian and Russian destruction on the city of Aleppo in the Syrian War.

“They are destroying our ports,” Zelensky said. “The absence of exports from Ukraine would be a blow to countries around the world.”