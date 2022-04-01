Ukrainian helicopters hit fuel depot in Belgorod, claim Russian officials

play video

A fire broke out at an oil depot in the Belgorod region of Russia. Russian officials said it was attacked by Ukrainian forces.

Ukrainian Helicopters attacked a fuel depot in the southwest Russian city ​​of Belgorod, Russian officials said.

If confirmed, it would be the first of its kind by Ukrainian forces inside Russia since the forced invasion of Vladimir Putin five weeks ago.

The video showed flames and smoke billowing out of a depot owned by Russian energy company Rosneft, about 21 miles from the Ukrainian border.

Regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed on his Telegram channel that helicopters had crossed the border and were flying at low altitude as the facility was attacked.

