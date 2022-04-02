Ukrainian official says Kyiv region liberated, thousands evacuated from Ukraine

200 arrested across Russia in anti-war protests, says watchdog group

A Russian group tracking political arrests says 208 people were detained during Saturday’s nationwide protests against Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.

The OVD-Info group said the demonstrations took place in 17 Russian cities ranging from Siberia to the more densely populated West. The organization said more than 70 people were detained in Moscow and the same number in St Petersburg.

Videos released by Avtozak, another group tracking the protest, showed some detainees being taken to police prisoner transport as they smiled and carried flowers. Others were forced more rigidly into the transport, with their arms bent behind them.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s…