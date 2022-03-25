Ukrainians claim to have destroyed large Russian warship in Berdyansk

It is not known what weapon was used to attack the port.

Originally Published: 24 Mar 22 08:04 ET

By Tim Lister, Celine Alkhaldi, Olga Voitovich and Gianluca Mezzofor, CNN

(CNN) – Ukrainian the armed forces said they destroyed a large Russian Landing ships at the port of Berdyansk in southern Ukraine on Thursday.

port, which was recently occupied Russian The army, along with several Russian warships, was shaken by a series of heavy explosions shortly after dawn.

Social media videos showed fires raging on the dockside, with a series of secondary explosions echoing across the city.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine said they “destroyed a …