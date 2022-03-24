Ukrainians claim to have destroyed large Russian warship in Berdyansk

The port, which had recently been occupied by Russian forces along with several Russian warships, was rocked by a series of heavy explosions shortly after dawn.

Social media videos showed fires raging on the dockside, with a series of secondary explosions echoing across the city.

Ukraine’s armed forces said they “destroyed a large landing ship”, which they named “Orsk”. In a post on Facebook.

According to reports from the port by Russian media outlets, several Russian ships were unloading military equipment in Bardiansk in recent days.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces said that in addition to the destruction of Orsk, two more ships were damaged. “A 3,000-tonne fuel tank was also destroyed. The fire spread to the enemy’s ammunition depot. Details of damage…

