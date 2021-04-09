UK’s Prince Philip, Husband of Queen Elizabeth II Passes Away at 99 Check Death Reason

Unfortunately, there is the moment to mourn for Two minutes because UK’s Queen Elizabeth’s husband Prince Philip has passed away at the age of 99. It is confirmed that he died at Windsor Castle. It is shocking news for the world and after knowing about this many high-profile and big personalities come on the internet to give tribute to the reputed personality. Prince Philip Death is not an ordinary thing and people asking about Death’s reason and what is the cause behind his death.

Prince Philip Death News

Prince Philip was Born on June 10, 1921, and died on April 9, 2021. He was the longest-serving consort of the British Empire and served his 69 years of a life-supporting Queen. Along with it, he was retired from the Royal Service in 2017. The information about his life not yet finished and there are tons of things we will cover in this article.

The United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement Prince Philip was a personality who inspired many people about how to live countless life.

He was the personality who teach us use the potential of our soul to be the best version of ourselves.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle,” the statement said.

Prince Philip Death Cause

As you know the British monarch personality Prince Philip no more among us and the death cause has not yet cleared but as per expectations, He was died due to the age. He was touched 99 and it is the natural thing that at the ending of age everyone has to leave breath. So there is no one who has control over his death.

Currently, the whole world facing deep sorrow and remembering the speeches of reputed Personalities. Besides this, He was officially known as The Duke of Edinburgh and earned a reputation for a tough, no-nonsense attitude and a propensity for occasional gaffes, Reuters said in a report.