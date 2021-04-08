UL Baseball Picked Again to Play In NCAA Regional

For the second-consecutive week, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns are projected to play in an NCAA Regional in a neighboring state when the best in college baseball take part in the NCAA Tournament in June.

Teddy Cahill of Baseball America projects Louisiana as a number three seed in the Starkville, Mississippi Regional.

Cahill projects Mississippi St. as the top seed in the regional, followed by Louisiana Tech, Louisiana, and Samford.

The only change from last week’s Starkville Regional projection is Samford replacing Jacksonville St.

Louisiana, who is the only Sun Belt Conference school projected in the 64-team field, fell to Mississippi St., 4-0, in a game played in Starkville, Mississippi back on March 10.

Of course, it’s still early, these are only projections, and a lot could change, so don’t put too much stock into these projections.

That being said, Baseball America is a highly-respected site that does a great job at this kind of thing.

Louisiana, who has won six straight, along with seven of its last eight, is currently 18-11 on the season.

The Cajuns return to Sun Belt Conference play on Friday evening when they play host to Arkansas St.

UL has made 16 NCAA postseason appearances in program history, including four NCAA Regional Regional appearances, as well as a trip to the 2000 College World Series.

Arkansas is the projected top-overall seed, followed by Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Louisville, Texas, Mississippi St., East Carolina, and Notre Dame at 2-7, respectively.

Other projected number one seeds, at 9-16, include Tennessee, Arizona, Texas Tech, South Carolina, Florida, TCU, Virginia Tech, and Oregon.

UL is one of five teams from the state of Louisiana projected in the field.

LSU is projected as a three-seed in the South Bend Regional and Southeastern Louisiana is projected to head to the Oxford, Mississippi Regional, while Louisiana and Louisiana Tech are both projected to Starkville.

View the complete projections by Baseball America.