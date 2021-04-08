LATEST

UL Baseball Picked Again to Play In NCAA Regional

Avatar
By
Posted on
UL Baseball Picked Again to Play In NCAA Regional

For the second-consecutive week, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns are projected to play in an NCAA Regional in a neighboring state when the best in college baseball take part in the NCAA Tournament in June.

Teddy Cahill of Baseball America projects Louisiana as a number three seed in the Starkville, Mississippi Regional.

Cahill projects Mississippi St. as the top seed in the regional, followed by Louisiana Tech, Louisiana, and Samford.

The only change from last week’s Starkville Regional projection is Samford replacing Jacksonville St.

Louisiana, who is the only Sun Belt Conference school projected in the 64-team field, fell to Mississippi St., 4-0, in a game played in Starkville, Mississippi back on March 10.

Of course, it’s still early, these are only projections, and a lot could change, so don’t put too much stock into these projections.

That being said, Baseball America is a highly-respected site that does a great job at this kind of thing.

Louisiana, who has won six straight, along with seven of its last eight, is currently 18-11 on the season.

The Cajuns return to Sun Belt Conference play on Friday evening when they play host to Arkansas St.

UL has made 16 NCAA postseason appearances in program history, including four NCAA Regional Regional appearances, as well as a trip to the 2000 College World Series.

Arkansas is the projected top-overall seed, followed by Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Louisville, Texas, Mississippi St., East Carolina, and Notre Dame at 2-7, respectively.

Other projected number one seeds, at 9-16, include Tennessee, Arizona, Texas Tech, South Carolina, Florida, TCU, Virginia Tech, and Oregon.

UL is one of five teams from the state of Louisiana projected in the field.

LSU is projected as a three-seed in the South Bend Regional and Southeastern Louisiana is projected to head to the Oxford, Mississippi Regional, while Louisiana and Louisiana Tech are both projected to Starkville.

View the complete projections by Baseball America.

Most Recent MLB Ballparks No Longer Being Used

.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
750
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
750
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
748
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
733
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
724
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
720
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
679
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
642
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
605
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
600
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top