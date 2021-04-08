LATEST

UL Softball Continues Win Streak With Win Over Sam Houston St.

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns continue their longest win streak since the 2019 college softball season.

14th-ranked Louisiana captured a non-conference win over the Sam Houston St. Bearkats on Tuesday night, winning 8-3 in Huntsville, Texas.

The game, which marked the sixth game of a ten-game road trip for the Cajuns, extended their current win streak to 13 games.

Louisiana got on the scoreboard first, scoring three runs in the top half of the third inning, courtesy of a three-run home run by Justice Milz, her fifth of the season, which gave them a 3-0 lead.

Sam Houston St. scored their first two runs of the game in the bottom half of the third inning, plating two unearned runs, which cut the UL advantage to 3-2.

The Bearkats tied the game in the bottom half of the fourth inning when Taylor Bachmeyer hit a solo homer, her first of the season, which made it 3-3.

The Cajuns took the lead for good in the top half of the fifth inning when Ciara Bryan began the frame with a double, before scoring on a single off the bat of Kendall Talley, which gave them a 4-3 advantage.

UL widened its lead in the top half of the sixth inning, scoring three unearned runs, which extended the advantage to 7-3.

Louisiana added another insurance run in the top half of the seventh inning when Melissa Mayeux singled with two outs, driving home Milz, which made it 8-3

The five-unanswered runs to end the game proved to be the difference, as the Cajuns went on to the 8-3 victory, extending their win streak in the process.

Louisiana, who outhit Sam Houston St., 11-5, was led at the plate by Talley, who went 3-for-4 with a run scored and two runs batted in, to go along with Milz, who homered and drove in three runs, while Julie Rawls collected two hits.

In a losing cause for Sam Houston, Sheridan Fisher went 2-for-3 with a run scored, while Richardson homered.

Summer Ellyson (10-4) recorded the win in the circle for the Cajuns, her 84th career victory, allowing three runs (one earned) on three hits over 7.0 innings while striking out a season-high 13 batters.

Regan Dunn (4-6) suffered the loss for the Bearkats, allowing six runs on eight hits over 5.0 innings.

View the game box score.

With the victory, Louisiana improved to 28-6 on the season, while Sam Houston St. dropped to 8-21.

The Cajuns return to the diamond on Wednesday evening when they travel to Houston, Texas to take on the Houston Cougars in a non-conference contest, with first pitch slated for 6 p.m.

