UL vs FBG Live Score CPBL 2021 Dream11 Prediction Lineup Team Squad & Preview

The team Unity 7-Eleven Lions is up next to compete against their opponent team Fubon Guardians on Tuesday. This upcoming match of the tournament CPBL 2021 is scheduled to be played on March 28 and the combat between UL and FBG is going to begin at 4:05 PM, as per to Indian Standard Time. In this article, we are going to share some major details regarding the team’s performances and information about upcoming clash. Let’s see which team among Uni-Lions and Fubon Guardians will have more winning opportunity.

Unity 7-Eleven Lions vs Fubon Guardians Preview

The team Fubon Guardians has lost their previous match before joining this upcoming combat on Tuesday. Their last match was played against Chinatrust Brothers and FBG lost by 2-3 scores. Earlier this, they have combated against the same opponent i.e. Chinatrust Brothers and FBG has won by 5-3 scores. Talking about the team Uni Lions, they have also faced defeat in their last match which they played against Fubon Guardians and lost by 2-14 scores. Prior to this match, the team won against Wei Chuan Dragons by 6-4 scores.

Team Standings & Head-to-Head Results

As of now, FBG has taken part in ten matches in this league. The team is currently placed at the second spot in the league table after getting six wins from their last played 10 matches. In the meantime, the team UL has participated in total nine matches and won only three out of these. This has made them stand on the fifth spot in the point table.

If we look at the previous five encounters that has been held between the teams Unity 7-Eleven Lions and Fubon Guardians, the team FBG has the upper hand. In their previously held five meetings, team Fubon Guardians has won three times while their opponent Uni Lions has managed to win the remaining two matches.

UL vs FBG: Winner Prediction

On the basis of stats of both the teams Unity 7-Eleven Lions and Fubon Guardians that we have also presented in this article, we can clearly see FBG is having upper hand in every state. They are far ahead of UL when it comes to team standings, number of total wins, or even the past five head-to-head matches. All these factors are going to advantage the team FBG against the team UL in this upcoming match and they may get a win in this upcoming combat that has been scheduled to be played within few hours on Tuesday.

