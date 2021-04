Ullu app new and upcoming web series name and release date

Laal lihaaf Launch date:23/04/2021 Lead solid : Sneha Paul

Saali Aadhi Gharwaali Palang Tod Launch date:20/04/2021 Lead solid : Hiral Radadiya

Charmasukh Meri Padosan Launch date:16/04/2021 Lead solid : Unika Ray

Tandoor Launch date:08/04/2021 Lead solid: Tanuj Virwani

Breast Tax Launch date:06/04/2021 Lead solid: Shalini Sahay, Sonal Singh, Juned Alam

Palang Tod Aadha Adhura Pyaar Launch date:02/04/2021 Lead solid: Mishti Basu

Prabha ki Diary Honeymoon Particular Launch date:02/04/2021 Lead solid : Pamela Mondal

Charmsukh Jane Anjane Mein 4 Launch date:26/03/2021 Lead solid : Jinnie Jazz

Possessed Love Launch date:23/03/2021 Lead solid : Heer, Unika Ray

Cross Tod Shor Launch date:19/03/2021 Lead solid: Rekha Mona Sarkar

Charmsukh Chawl Home Launch date:12/03/2021 Lead solid : Sneha Paul

Assi Nabbe poore Sau Launch date:09/03/2021 Lead solid: Raqesh Bapat, Aastha Chaudhary

Palang Tod Gaon ki Garmi Launch date:05/03/2021 Lead solid: Mahi Kaur, Shivam Tiwari

Riti Riwaj TAALA CHAABI Launch date:02/03/2021 Lead solid: Joshua Chhabra, Anushka Srivastav

Cross Tod Bekaboo Dil Launch date:26/02/2021 Lead solid : Muskan Agarwal

Good Evening Launch date:16/02/2021 Lead solid : Preika Arora

Charmsukh Jaane Anjane Mein 3 Launch date:12/02/2021 Lead solid: Jinnie Jazz, Shreya Tyagi

Prabha ki Diary The Spouse Launch date:09/02/2021 Lead solid: Anupama Prakash, Anusmriti Sarkar

Cross Tod Caretaker Launch date:05/02/2021 Lead solid: Rekha Mona Sarkar, Simran Khan

Prabha ki Diary Season 2 Launch date:29/01/2021 Lead solid : Pamela Mondal

Riti Riwaz Pinjara Launch date:26/01/2021 Lead solid: Mishti Basu

Palang Tod Double Dhamaka Launch date:22/01/2021 Lead solid: Rajsi Verma, Ruks Khandagale

Charmsukh Jane Anjane Mein 3 Launch date:15/01/2021 Lead solid: Jinnie Jazz, Shreya Tyagi

Virgin Suspect Launch date:12/01/2021 Lead solid: Vedika Bhandari, Randeep Rai

Charmsukh Promotion Launch date:08/01/2021 Lead solid : Hiral Radadiya

Catlady Launch date:05/01/2021 Lead solid : Angel Bhandari

Palang Tod MOM & DAUGHTER Launch date:25/12/2020 Lead solid : Shivangi Roy

Kavita Bhabhi Season 3 Launch date:20/12/2020 Lead solid: Kavita Radheshyam

Peshawar Launch date:16/12/2020 Lead solid: Rakshanda Khan, Sakshi Pradhan

Name Middle Launch date:11/12/2020 Lead solid : Shiny Dixit , Gehana Vasisth

Charmasukh Function Play Launch date:08/12/2020 Lead solid : Divya Burman

Paper Launch date:13/11/2020 Lead solid: Rohit Roy, Parag Tyagi

Charmsukh Jane Anjane Mein 2 Launch date:06/11/2020 Lead solid : Jinnie Jazz

Taxi Launch date:03/11/2020 Lead solid : Palak Singh

ASHUDDHI Launch date:30/10/2020 Lead solid: Hiten Tejwani, Kavita Radheshyam, Chandana Gowda

Spouse In A Metro Launch date:23/10/2020 Lead solid : Monaz Mewavala, Ziya Siddiquie

Guardian Launch date:14/01/2019 Lead solid : Ruma Sharma,

