Ulrika Jonsson reveals her ‘debilitating’ arthritis struggle is ‘not sexy’

Ulrika Jonsson has been battling arthritis since childhood (Picture: REX/@ulrikajonssonofficial)

Ulrika Jonsson has opened up about her battle with arthritis and the pain it often leaves her, as well as the impact it has had on her love life.

The presenter, 54, revealed that she is open about having arthritis in her hips when she goes on a date, but admits it’s not the ‘sexiest’ topic to have a conversation with a potential boyfriend, especially when It also affects his ability to get out. chairs.

She explained: ‘I make a joke about it because I think it’s the best way to present it, but it’s definitely not something I would bring to the table on a first date – unless I’m doing it. Doesn’t turn into a joke, it’s not really what you want to put on your profile.’

Ulrika …