Ulrika Jonsson reveals how arthritis affects her dating life

Ulrika Jonsson has opened up about the realities of dating someone while living with arthritis, explaining that it’s not the “sexiest” position.

talking to sunThe 54-year-old presenter explained that she often wakes up in pain due to arthritis in her hips.

“I make a joke about it because I think it’s the best way to present it, but it’s definitely not something I would bring to the table on a first date — unless I’m joking about it.” Turns out, it’s not really what you want to put on your profile,” she said.

Jonson, who has been married three times, continued: “I’m not in a relationship – when I was married, I mean sleeping next to someone isn’t ideal if you’re awake or if you’re in pain. are in.”

The presenter further said that arthritis…


