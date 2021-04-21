ULS vs JNB Live Score Dream 11 Prediction Team Lineups Top Picks Korean League 2021

In immediately’s match of Korean League, we have now group Ulsan Hyundai FC enjoying in opposition to the group Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors. The match might be performed at 03:30 in Ulsan Minaj Soccer Stadium. Each of the groups are in the identical place within the league standings and looking out ahead to successful immediately’s match. Let’s begin immediately’s prediction with group JNB who has performed a complete of 10 matches within the league. The group has gained 8 matches and a pair of matches have been declared a draw. They’ve not too long ago performed a match on 18th April in opposition to the group Seongnam FCon the place the group JNB scored one objective and the opponent group failed to attain any objective and group JNB gained the match. The group JNB has secured the primary place within the league standings.

On the opposite facet, group ULS has performed a complete of 10 matches within the league the place they’ve gained 6 matches, misplaced 2 matches and a pair of matches declared as a tie. The group has not too long ago performed a match on 18th April in opposition to the group Suwon Samsung Bluewingson the place the opposing group failed to attain any objective and group ULS gained the match with one objective. The group is on the first place within the league standings. Let’s see in the event that they win immediately’s match or not.

ULS vs JNB Stay Rating:

Match: ULS vs JNB Korean League 2021

Date: twenty first April

Time: 03:30 pm

Venue: Ulsan Minaj Soccer, Stadium

ULS Sqaud:

Chul Hong, Tae-hwan Kim, Khee-hee Kim, Seung-hyun Jung, Dave Bulthuis, Kong Dong-Hyeok, Sung-joon Kim, Hyung Min Shin, Kang Yun-Gu, Lee Ho, Myong-jin Koh, Dong- Gyeong Lee, Du-jae Gained, Dong-jun Lee, In-sung Kim, Jason Davidson, Lukas Hinterseer, Ji-hyeon Kim, Min-jun Kim, Chung-yong Lee

JNB Squad:

Choi Cheol-Solar, Lee Dong-Gook, Lars Veldwijk, Jo Gue-Sung, Han Kyo-won, Takahiro Kunimoto, SonJun-Ho-II, Myeong Se-Jin, Murillo Henrique, Lee Sung-yoon, Lee Soo-Bin, Lee Si-Heon, Lee Seung-Ki, Kim Bo-Kyung, Jeong Hyeok, Kang Yun-Ho, Yun Ji-Hyeok, Park Gained-Jae, Oh Ban-Suk, Hong Jeong-Nam, Choi Cheol-Solar, Choi Bo -Kyeong, Tune Beom-Keun

ULS vs JNB Dream 11 Prediction:

The important thing gamers of group ULS might be In-Sung Kim who’s a ahead participant and scored 5 objectives in 10 matches. He has all the time been the attacker within the match and extra more likely to be the group captain on this match. The defender gamers might be Younger Woo Seol and Dave Bulthuis who has scored 4 objectives in 10 matches. Bit-garam Yoon would be the midfield participant as he has scored 4 objectives in 10 matches.

The important thing participant of group JNB might be Yong Le who’s the group captain and scored 7 objectives in 10 matches. Seung-ki Le and Min-hyeok Ki and Min-hyeok Ki would be the midfield participant who has scored 5 objectives in 10 matches. Modou Barro and Kyo-won Hanwmeie would be the defensive participant and so they have 3 objectives in every in 10 matches. There are larger probabilities of group JNB successful this match. To know extra about this text keep related to us.