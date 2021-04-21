LATEST

ULS vs JNB Live Score Dream 11 Prediction Team Lineups Top Picks Korean League 2021

Avatar
By
Posted on
ULS vs JNB Live Score

In immediately’s match of Korean League, we have now group Ulsan Hyundai FC enjoying in opposition to the group Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors. The match might be performed at 03:30 in Ulsan Minaj Soccer Stadium. Each of the groups are in the identical place within the league standings and looking out ahead to successful immediately’s match. Let’s begin immediately’s prediction with group JNB who has performed a complete of 10 matches within the league. The group has gained 8 matches and a pair of matches have been declared a draw. They’ve not too long ago performed a match on 18th April in opposition to the group Seongnam FCon the place the group JNB scored one objective and the opponent group failed to attain any objective and group JNB gained the match. The group JNB has secured the primary place within the league standings.

On the opposite facet, group ULS has performed a complete of 10 matches within the league the place they’ve gained 6 matches, misplaced 2 matches and a pair of matches declared as a tie. The group has not too long ago performed a match on 18th April in opposition to the group Suwon Samsung Bluewingson the place the opposing group failed to attain any objective and group ULS gained the match with one objective. The group is on the first place within the league standings. Let’s see in the event that they win immediately’s match or not.

ULS vs JNB Stay Rating:

Match: ULS vs JNB Korean League 2021

Date: twenty first April

Time: 03:30 pm

Venue: Ulsan Minaj Soccer, Stadium

ULS Sqaud:

Chul Hong, Tae-hwan Kim, Khee-hee Kim, Seung-hyun Jung, Dave Bulthuis, Kong Dong-Hyeok, Sung-joon Kim, Hyung Min Shin, Kang Yun-Gu, Lee Ho, Myong-jin Koh, Dong- Gyeong Lee, Du-jae Gained, Dong-jun Lee, In-sung Kim, Jason Davidson, Lukas Hinterseer, Ji-hyeon Kim, Min-jun Kim, Chung-yong Lee

JNB Squad:

Choi Cheol-Solar, Lee Dong-Gook, Lars Veldwijk, Jo Gue-Sung, Han Kyo-won, Takahiro Kunimoto, SonJun-Ho-II, Myeong Se-Jin, Murillo Henrique, Lee Sung-yoon, Lee Soo-Bin, Lee Si-Heon, Lee Seung-Ki, Kim Bo-Kyung, Jeong Hyeok, Kang Yun-Ho, Yun Ji-Hyeok, Park Gained-Jae, Oh Ban-Suk, Hong Jeong-Nam, Choi Cheol-Solar, Choi Bo -Kyeong, Tune Beom-Keun

ULS vs JNB Dream 11 Prediction:

The important thing gamers of group ULS might be In-Sung Kim who’s a ahead participant and scored 5 objectives in 10 matches. He has all the time been the attacker within the match and extra more likely to be the group captain on this match. The defender gamers might be Younger Woo Seol and Dave Bulthuis who has scored 4 objectives in 10 matches. Bit-garam Yoon would be the midfield participant as he has scored 4 objectives in 10 matches.

The important thing participant of group JNB might be Yong Le who’s the group captain and scored 7 objectives in 10 matches. Seung-ki Le and Min-hyeok Ki and Min-hyeok Ki would be the midfield participant who has scored 5 objectives in 10 matches. Modou Barro and Kyo-won Hanwmeie would be the defensive participant and so they have 3 objectives in every in 10 matches. There are larger probabilities of group JNB successful this match. To know extra about this text keep related to us.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
43
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
40
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
38
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
35
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
35
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
34
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
33
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
32
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
32
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
31
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top