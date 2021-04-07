ENTERTAINMENT

ULS vs SE Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Lineups Top Picks Korean League 2021

In Korean League 2020-21, we have team Ulsan Hyundai Squaring facing off against the team FC Seoul on Wednesday 7th April. The match is scheduled to be played at 03:30 PM. Today’s prediction will be based on the last played matches of the teams Ulsan Hyundai who has played a total of 7 matches where the team has won 4 matches lost one match and 2 matches was a tie. The team has played a match on 3rd March against the team Seongnam FC where the team has scored one goal and the opponent team failed to achieve the goal and lost the match. The team is at second position in the league standings.

On the other side, team FC Seoul (SE) has played a total of 7 matches in the league where they have won 4 matches and lost 3 matches. The team had recently played a match on 3rd April against the team Gangwon FC. The opportunity team scuffed one goal where the team SE failed to score any goal and lost the match. The team is at third position in the league standings.

Match: ULS Vs SE Korean League 2020-21
Date: 7th April
Time: 03:30 pm
Venue: Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium, Ulsan

Ulsan Hyundai Squad:

Seung-Hyun Jung, Dave Bulthuis, Kang Dong-Hyeok, Sung-Joon Kim, Hyung Min Shin, Kang Yun-Gu, Lee Ho, Myong-Jin Log, Dong-Yeong Lee, Du-Jae Won, Dong-jun Lee, In-Sung Kim, Jason Davidson, Bit-garam Yoon, Lukas Hinterseer, Ju-hwan Seo, Ji-Hyeon Kim, Su-huk Jo, Hyeong-Kyong Lee, Hyeon-woo Jo, Min-jun Kim, Lee Dong-Hee , Vako Qazaishvili, Chul Hong, Tae-hwan Kim, Bit-garam Yoon

FC Seoul (S.E) Squad:

Seok-yeong Cho, Han-beom Lee, Tae-seok Lee, Sang-heui Kang, Jun-ho Hong, Won-gun Kim, Oh-yeon CHS, Yu-min Yang, Jong-kyu Yun, Kwang-min Ko, Hyun-soo Hwang, Son Ho- Jun, Sang-hoon Paik, Jin-Seong Kim, Yo-han Go, Han-min Jung, Jin-ya Kim, Chan-her Han, Jung-Bin Park, Osmar Barba, Sang- Ho Na, Ikram Alibaev, Aleksandra Palocevic, Sung- Yueng Ki, Chu-young Park, Jong-beom Baek, Cho Young Wook, Han- been Yang

ULS Vs SE Dream 11 Prediction:

The team ULS has played a match on 21st March against the team Daegu FC where the opposing team scored 2 goals and team ULS stuck at one point and lost the match. The team SE has played a match on 21st March against the team Suwon Samsung Bluewings where the team SE scored one goal and the opponent team defeat them with 2-1. There are higher chances of team SE winning this match. To know more about this article stay connected to us.

