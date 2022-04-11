Ultimate MasterChef Celebrity 3: What time, TV and where to watch the final event

MasterChef Celebrity 3 Argentina reached its long-awaited final, after which the champion or champion would win important prizes.

who will be the hero of the final feast Micah Visiconte and Tomas FonzikTwo who were part of the 16 contestants that started the competition in November 2021.

What time will the final be?

The gala between Micah Visconte and Tomas Fonzi can be seen in From 10:30 p.m. on Sunday 10 April, however, it won’t be known who won until 10:00 p.m. Monday 11 p.m.When a jury made up of Damien Betular, Donato de Santis and German Martigui will each give a verdict after examining their preparedness.

How to watch the final?

The final gala and the announcement of the winner can be seen via television…