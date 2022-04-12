‘Ultra-low-cost carrier’ Flair Airlines may shut down for not getting enough Canadian

Canada’s “ultra-low-cost carrier” Flair Airlines could be shut down for not being Canadian enough and this could ground travel planning.

According to a preliminary review obtained by the Canadian Transportation Agency, Flair may lose its right to operate in Canada due to concerns that much of its operations are controlled by a US partner. global news,

Obviously, the review is due to 777 Partners, a key partner in Flair’s operations that is based in Miami and invested in the airline in 2018.

According to Global News, the US company also owns a fleet of planes that Flair leases for its flights and is a member of the airline’s board of directors.

on 3rd March 2022 Canadian Transportation Agency releases preliminary determination That can’t be flair…