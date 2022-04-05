Uma Exports IPO allotment status: Uma Exports IPO: Here’s how to check allotment status

New Delhi: Uma Exports, which is engaged in the trading and marketing of agricultural products and commodities, is set to announce share allotment on April 4, Monday.

The company’s Rs 60-crore public issue was a fresh equity share sale and it received a decent response from investors, with an overall subscription of 7.67 times. The price range of the IPO was set at Rs 65-68.

The portion for retail bidders was subscribed more than 10 times, whereas QIB quota received nearly 3 times bids. The portion for non-institutional buyers fetched a little more than two times bids.

The issue largely received negative commentary from brokerage houses, who recommended avoiding the issue, citing its rich valuations, high debt and muted business. The issue was open for subscription between March…