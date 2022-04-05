Uma Exports Share Allotment Likely Today; Gmp In Negative Territory

Agri commodity trader and marketer Uma Exports is likely to announce on Monday the allotment of shares offered through its initial public offering (IPO). The Uma Exports stock is likely to be listed on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on April 7.

Uma Exports’ IPO – the first public offer to hit the Street after a gap of nearly two months — saw an overall subscription of 7.7 times.

Here’s how different categories of investors responded to the Uma Exports IPO:

Category Subscription (No. of times the shares offered) LEVEL 2.8 SO 2.2 Retail 10.1

The IPO of One Exports comprised fresh issuance of shares worth up to Rs 60 crore. Uma Exports shares were available for bidding in a price band of Rs 65-68 from March 28 to March 30 in multiples of 220 shares.

Uma Exports has failed to command a premium in the…