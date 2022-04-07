Uma Exports shares list at above 10% premium. Should you hold, sell or buy?

Uma Exports shares today listed on NSE and BSE delivering around 11 per cent premium to its allottees. On NSE, Uma Exports shares made their debut at ₹75 apiece levels and went on to ascend to its intraday high of ₹79.80 per share. On BSE, the stock made its intraday high of ₹84 per share, delivering around 20 per cent premium to the allottees who hold the stock post-listing.
According to stock market experts, the Uma Exports share has made a positive debut, delivering up to 20 per cent premium to its allottees. Hence, those who got the stock allotted during share allocation should book profit and exit as the stock has been listed in ‘T’ category where sharp downside movement can be witnessed after the profit-booking trigger. They also…
