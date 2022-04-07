Uma Exports shares list at above 10% premium. Should you hold, sell or buy?

Uma Exports shares today listed on NSE and BSE delivering around 11 per cent premium to its allottees. On NSE, Uma Exports shares made their debut at ₹75 apiece levels and went on to ascend to its intraday high of ₹79.80 per share. On BSE, the stock made its intraday high of ₹84 per share, delivering around 20 per cent premium to the allottees who hold the stock post-listing.