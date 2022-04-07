uma exports: Should you hold Uma Exports after a better than expected listing?

New Delhi: Surprising Dalal Street, Uma Exports pulled off a strong debut on the bourses today by listing at Rs 80, a premium of 18 per cent, on BSE. Following the listing, the scrip zoomed another 5 per cent to Rs 84, taking the overall gains to 24 per cent over the issue price of Rs 68.

However, post listing market experts are suggesting investors to book profits, either fully or partially, and look for better opportunities.

Saurabh Joshi, Research Analyst at Marwadi Financial Services, said, “We had assigned avoid rating to this IPO as the company operates in a competitive environment with a low margin profile.” He recommended investors to exit as the stock is trading at a good premium to its issue price.

Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Hem Securities, said those who got…