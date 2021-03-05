Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya Full Movie Download Leaked To Watch Online | Satyadev, Venkatesh Maha

Satyadev’s celebrity Venkatesh Maha, written and directed by Uma Maheshwar Ugra Rupasaiya, c / o Kanchanpalam, was released on Netflix at midnight on 30 July. But it was leaked online within minutes of its release.

Loading...

This comes as a shock to the makers and the film fraternity. As we all know that the movie will be released directly on the TheMiracleTech platform as all the theaters are closed due to COVID-19 epidemic. So the way a film can recover money is through an online release.

Loading...

About the film

The film is based on Maheshinte Prathikaaram, a Malayalam film released in 2016. Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya stars Satyadev Kancharana and Hari Chandana in lead roles along with Roopa Koduvayur, Naresh, Suhas and others.

Loading...

The film is written and directed by Venkatesh Maha. Vijaya Praveena, Parachuri, Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni produced the film under the banner of Mahayana Motion Pictures and Arka Media Works.

Loading...

The music belongs to the film’s crew and is composed by Bijibal. Appu Prabhakar is the cinematographer and Ravi Teja Girijala edited the film. Most of the cast and crew are new. So it will be exciting to see his work.

Loading...

Appeal to our readers

We appeal to all our readers to watch the film on Netflix. This film will help the fraternity in these troubled times. We, TMTyOne.com, do not encourage piracy or piracy websites. We appeal to our readers to do the same.