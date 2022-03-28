Uma Thurman's 2022 Oscars Look Pays Tribute to Pulp Fiction

At the 2022 Oscars, Uma Thurman Pays Her Sartorial Tribute pulp Fiction Character, Mia Wallace. Thurman joined his co-stars John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson in the 1994 classic On-Stage directed by Quentin Tarantino, which won Best Actor in a Lead Role (Will Smith, for King Richard,

Thurman wore a silk, white buttoned shirt with a long black silk skirt by Bottega Veneta, a reference to his character’s iconic white shirt and black pants combo from the film. Thurman was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role.

