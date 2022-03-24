Umar Khalid denied bail in Delhi riots case

The Karkardooma Court on Thursday refused to grant bail to Umar Khalid under the IPC and UAPA in the Delhi riots major conspiracy case.

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) member Umar Khalid was arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the North-East Delhi riots in 2020. 53 people lost their lives in 72 hours of violence after widespread protests against CAA/NRC. and left…